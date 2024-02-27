Hutchinson in Preliminary Jamaica Squad

Tuesday, 27th Feb 2024 16:36 Blues loan forward Omari Hutchinson has been named in a 60-man preliminary Jamaica squad for the CONCACAF Nations League Finals next month. The Reggae Boyz play the US in a semi-final in Arlington on Thursday 21st March during the next international break with the winners facing either Panama or Mexico in the final with the two losers taking part in a third/fourth-place play-off, both on Sunday 24th March, also in Arlington. The squads will be reduced to 23 prior to the games. Hutchinson has previously won two Jamaica caps in friendlies but in the past has opted not to join up with the squad when called up for competitive games, presumably to keep his international choices open, and it’s likely the same will be the case again this time around. Prior to his two games for Jamaica, a 6-0 defeat away to Catalonia in May 2022 and a 1-0 loss at home to Trinidad & Tobago in March the following year, the 20-year-old Chelsea attacker won caps with England at U17 and U19 levels.

Photo: Matchday Images



CookAshtonJohnson added 16:51 - Feb 27

Either option is good for him internationally; of course, Jamaica is nowhere near the same level as England, which limits his hopes of making a major international tournament such as the Euros/World Cup with our vast pool of top-quality players. However, if he stays put with an option to play for England, and gets good gametime at Chelsea, he could very well be a top talent both domestically and internationally, and the call-up only merits his form for us. 1

