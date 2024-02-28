Duo Extend Chelmsford Loan Spells

Wednesday, 28th Feb 2024 13:30 Blues youngsters Henry Gray and Finley Barbrook have extended their loans at Chelmsford City until the end of the season. Midfielder Barbrook joined the Clarets in late October, has scored twice and has latterly played at central defence, while keeper Gray, who trained with the full New Zealand squad in the autumn, signed in early December and has kept eight clean sheets for the National League South side, who currently have the best defensive record in the division. “Fin and Henry have both now renewed their loans until the end of the season,” manager Robbie Simpson said after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Farnborough. “That is great for us, I thought Fin had another outstanding game at the back next to [skipper] Dave [Winfield].” Elsewhere, midfielder Panutche Camara made his first start since October for Charlton as the Addicks won 2-1 at Derby last night with Freddie Ladapo also in the side.

Camara, 27, returned to action as a sub earlier this month following a hamstring injury. The Guinea-Bissau international’s Town contract is up in the summer but with the club having an option for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



