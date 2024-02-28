Premier League Clubs Eyeing Davis

Wednesday, 28th Feb 2024 13:42 Newcastle United and West Ham United are the latest Premier League clubs reported to be running the rule over Blues left-back Leif Davis. It’s known a number of top flight sides have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, who joined Town in the summer of 2022 for a fee of just over £1 million. Now, talkSPORT claims the Magpies, the club Davis supports, and the Hammers are two of those keeping a watching brief. We understand Nottingham Forest are also among the clubs to have shown interest in the one-time Morecambe trainee this season, during which he has recorded 12 assists, the joint-most in the division. Davis, who is likely to be valued in excess of £20 million by Town, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further year.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bluearmy_81 added 13:49 - Feb 28

We won’t be rolling over like we used to do under hopeless Evans, that’s for sure 4

CookAshtonJohnson added 13:50 - Feb 28

I’ve always seen him going to Newcastle; boyhood club, now with ambition and money and a young squad, and with Trippier probably going in the summer, they’ll need a LB since Livramento will go to RB. Would be sad to see him go, but for £20 million +, think of what we could do with that money. 5

Bluearmy_81 added 13:50 - Feb 28

Never any criticism though “it’s his club he can do what he wants…” -1

NorwichBlue138 added 14:02 - Feb 28

West Ham would love to get Aaron Cresswell 2.0 off us, but I'd rather see him go to Newcastle if he's going anywhere. Hopefully he's fully bought in to what we're working towards here, but £20m is probably double our biggest ever sale (Mings?) - going to be hard to turn that down. Hopefully if we're in the PL too there's less incentive to jump ship, but let's see! I'd be having him in my fantasy team next year if he does go, put it that way! 1

tractorboybig added 14:03 - Feb 28

make sure the price is right then sell

1

barrystedmunds added 14:32 - Feb 28

I suspect he’ll be playing premier league football one way or another next season. 0

TractorClarke added 14:35 - Feb 28

If we do not go up this season i can see him going, and for that money, whilst i dont want him to go, you cant really turn it down.



The same could be true of Mckenna if we dont go up, that loss would be huge and hopefully i am wrong.



Not to add to the pressure but we really do need to go up this season, by rights you could say enjoy where we are because we were in league 1 last season and for the most part we do still have a squad that is running at peak and does need improving, there are of course a few stand outs. If we dont go up though i can see Mckenna getting poached and of course players like Leif, who if Mckenna does go i think will effect a lot of players because he is the glue.



Whatever the case already this season has been amazing, i would have taken anything in the top 10 before season started just being realistic, so im happy i just dont want to loose the best people, backroom and player wise. 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:37 - Feb 28

The sort of player Town need to keep if in the Prem…… will be very hard to replace Davis 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:40 - Feb 28

KMK might not be tempted as he wants to finish the project.



If Town were in the prem mid table and not going anywhere then yes but there are not many teams that give their managers 100% backing and leave them to do the job plus go out and get the players the manager wants.



0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments