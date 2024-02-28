Premier League Clubs Eyeing Davis
Wednesday, 28th Feb 2024 13:42
Newcastle United and West Ham United are the latest Premier League clubs reported to be running the rule over Blues left-back Leif Davis.
It’s known a number of top flight sides have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, who joined Town in the summer of 2022 for a fee of just over £1 million.
Now, talkSPORT claims the Magpies, the club Davis supports, and the Hammers are two of those keeping a watching brief.
We understand Nottingham Forest are also among the clubs to have shown interest in the one-time Morecambe trainee this season, during which he has recorded 12 assists, the joint-most in the division.
Davis, who is likely to be valued in excess of £20 million by Town, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further year.
