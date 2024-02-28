Additional Home Tickets For Bristol City Match

Wednesday, 28th Feb 2024 16:52

Town have additional tickets available for next Tuesday’s home game against Bristol City (KO 8pm).

Section V1 of the Cobbold Stand will now be occupied solely by Blues fans with the Robins not having taken up the full extent of what’s usually the away end.

Tickets are available now online or in Planet Blue priced at £29/£31 for adults, £22/£24 for seniors 65-plus, £16/£18 for under-23s and £8/£10 for under-19s.

Bristol City are managed by former Town academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning.





Photo: Matchday Images