Burns and Broadhead Miss Out at Plymouth But Chaplin Should Play a Part

Thursday, 29th Feb 2024 14:15 Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead will both miss Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle, but Conor Chaplin should be able to play a part and Jack Taylor could return to the squad. Burns and Broadhead were both subbed having suffered injuries in last Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Birmingham City and manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that they will be unavailable at Home Park. Chaplin was also replaced late on having clearly been hurt by a challenge. “Those who are minus injury have had a good week, some good training and there’s been extra recovery for some, so we’ve enjoyed the week on the training pitch,” he said. “Of course, with new players coming in in January, we haven’t had too many of them. “In terms of injuries, Wes and Nathan are unavailable, both have muscle strains, Conor we’re hopeful will be able to train with the group tomorrow, and no other changes from the game. “They’re not major muscle strains, they’re minor muscle strains, so they’re not available for this weekend. “We’ll have to assess them again for the games coming up. Very unlikely, I would imagine for Tuesday, and Saturday after that we’ll have to wait and see. “Two important players, both in good form, but that’s what we have a squad for and there’ll be other players ready to come into the team and make their impact as well.” Regarding Chaplin, who has started all but one of Town’s Championship matches this season, he added: “He had a bad gash just below his knee from a tackle, so he’s needed a few days off to protect that. We’re hoping that he can join in and play some part on Saturday.” Better news is that Taylor could join his teammates for the trip to the South-West having been out with a quad injury. “Jack’s back training, so that’s been a big positive of the week,” the Blues boss continued. “Hasn’t done all of the sessions but if he comes through tomorrow OK, we’re hopeful that he might be able to travel with us to Plymouth. There is further positive news regarding right-back Janoi Donacien, whose last involvement was at the start of November due to a groin problem. “Janoi’s doing better,” McKenna said. “He had surgery about three weeks ago now and the recovery’s going well, so he’s out on the grass running. “He will start doing ball-work next week and hopefully now for the first time in a little while, the progression seems to be going in a good direction. “Janoi’s an important player for us, a very important member of the group but also, if not the best, certainly one of our best defensive players in terms of one-v-ones positioning and anticipation and aerially good as well. “He’s a valued member of the squad and if we could have him back fit and available for the last few league games, that would certainly be a bonus.”

Photo: Matchday Images



bugblatter added 14:18 - Feb 29

I thought Chappers feigned injury to avoid getting a card for a bad challenge in the second half… -1

Suffolkboy added 14:36 - Feb 29

Excellent news that JD is now making progress ; KM sums up well his value to the squad and attributes we all recognise !

A real shame to have Broadhead, Burns and Hirst unavailable but overall ITFC now have a group of players in the First Team squad who give great versatility and all of whom will undoubtedly commit enthusiastically to putting more valuable points on board !

COYB 0

Bazza8564 added 14:47 - Feb 29

It's why we have a squad and is always going to happen. We have Hutch and Jackson as cover for Wes, and Jeremy, Ali and Marcus as cover for Nathan. It's not just us so let's not worry unduly 0

MickMillsTash added 14:51 - Feb 29

Cold Coolin at a bar and looking for some action - He's Back! and Jacksons WILL be our Funky called Medina ! 0

Gforce added 14:57 - Feb 29

Definitely a blow to lose both Burns and Broadhead, but Hutchinson and Sarmiento are more than adequate replacements.

COYB 3 points on Saturday please. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 15:02 - Feb 29

Big blow as both are finding some really form past few games however Sarmiento and Hutchinson have been brilliant and Plymouth who always seem to raise their game against us won’t be used to these two going at them. COYB’s 1

