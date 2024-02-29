Burns and Broadhead Miss Out at Plymouth But Chaplin Should Play a Part
Thursday, 29th Feb 2024 14:15
Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead will both miss Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle, but Conor Chaplin should be able to play a part and Jack Taylor could return to the squad.
Burns and Broadhead were both subbed having suffered injuries in last Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Birmingham City and manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that they will be unavailable at Home Park. Chaplin was also replaced late on having clearly been hurt by a challenge.
“Those who are minus injury have had a good week, some good training and there’s been extra recovery for some, so we’ve enjoyed the week on the training pitch,” he said.
“Of course, with new players coming in in January, we haven’t had too many of them.
“In terms of injuries, Wes and Nathan are unavailable, both have muscle strains, Conor we’re hopeful will be able to train with the group tomorrow, and no other changes from the game.
“They’re not major muscle strains, they’re minor muscle strains, so they’re not available for this weekend.
“We’ll have to assess them again for the games coming up. Very unlikely, I would imagine for Tuesday, and Saturday after that we’ll have to wait and see.
“Two important players, both in good form, but that’s what we have a squad for and there’ll be other players ready to come into the team and make their impact as well.”
Regarding Chaplin, who has started all but one of Town’s Championship matches this season, he added: “He had a bad gash just below his knee from a tackle, so he’s needed a few days off to protect that. We’re hoping that he can join in and play some part on Saturday.”
Better news is that Taylor could join his teammates for the trip to the South-West having been out with a quad injury.
“Jack’s back training, so that’s been a big positive of the week,” the Blues boss continued. “Hasn’t done all of the sessions but if he comes through tomorrow OK, we’re hopeful that he might be able to travel with us to Plymouth.
There is further positive news regarding right-back Janoi Donacien, whose last involvement was at the start of November due to a groin problem.
“Janoi’s doing better,” McKenna said. “He had surgery about three weeks ago now and the recovery’s going well, so he’s out on the grass running.
“He will start doing ball-work next week and hopefully now for the first time in a little while, the progression seems to be going in a good direction.
“Janoi’s an important player for us, a very important member of the group but also, if not the best, certainly one of our best defensive players in terms of one-v-ones positioning and anticipation and aerially good as well.
“He’s a valued member of the squad and if we could have him back fit and available for the last few league games, that would certainly be a bonus.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United (Home) by ad_wilkin
Rotherham are stranded at the bottom of the table on 19 points and should be there for the taking in this Tuesday night game at Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Millwall (Away) by ad_wilkin
Valentine's Day at the Den, what could be more romantic that that? That’s Ipswich’s situation on Wednesday as they take on a Lions side trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Opposition Preview - West Bromwich Albion (Home) by ad_wilkin
It doesn’t seem that long ago that I was writing about a first-v-second clash. As we come into this one against West Bromwich Albion, it’s now fourth-v-fifth.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s a return to league action and a much-needed chance to bounce back from an embarrassing FA Cup exit on Saturday. Town didn’t play too badly and had enough chances to win four or five games but were undone twice on the counter by some clinical Maidstone finishes.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]