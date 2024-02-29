McKenna: Woolfenden's an Important Player

Thursday, 29th Feb 2024 15:26 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says central defender Luke Woolfenden is a really important player in Town’s build-up with his composure and ability to dictate the play and is growing as a leader. Woolfenden, 25, has made 100 starts for the Blues since McKenna took charge in December 2021, more than any other player having not always been favoured by previous bosses. “He's having a strong season,” McKenna said. “It is a big step up and I think all of the players and all of the defenders have felt that in different moments of the season in terms of how clinical the other teams can be if you give them an opportunity. “But no, Luke's having an important season. He continues to grow as a leader within the group and he's shown his attributes a level up, he's a really important player in our build-up. “His composure and his ability to dictate the play are really, really important for us and he's continuing to work hard on all aspects of his defending. “He's one of all of our players who've felt a step up, but he's certainly made some improvements and he's had some strong performances.”

ImAbeliever added 15:52 - Feb 29

Good to hear. 0

gixxeral added 15:56 - Feb 29

Woolfenden reads the game well. He covers as the last man with good vision and a lot of his good work goes unnoticed as he makes it look easy. 1

surgery added 16:24 - Feb 29

That’s a may be but, unfortunately he also has a habit of running alongside opposition strikers without making a tackle and then they score! 0

prebbs007 added 16:51 - Feb 29

Composure and ability to dictate play is all well and good Kieran but first and foremost defenders have to be able to defend, and unfortunately Luke is not very good at it. Fans give him leeway coz he's "one of our own" but our goals against column is woeful for a team towards the top of the division and there are a lot of goals this season that can be, at least partly, attributed to him. Without a doubt the weakness in our team is the defence and an upgrade is required next season no matter what division we are in. 0

