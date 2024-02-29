McKenna: Woolfenden's an Important Player
Thursday, 29th Feb 2024 15:26
Blues manager Kieran McKenna says central defender Luke Woolfenden is a really important player in Town’s build-up with his composure and ability to dictate the play and is growing as a leader.
Woolfenden, 25, has made 100 starts for the Blues since McKenna took charge in December 2021, more than any other player having not always been favoured by previous bosses.
“He's having a strong season,” McKenna said. “It is a big step up and I think all of the players and all of the defenders have felt that in different moments of the season in terms of how clinical the other teams can be if you give them an opportunity.
“But no, Luke's having an important season. He continues to grow as a leader within the group and he's shown his attributes a level up, he's a really important player in our build-up.
“His composure and his ability to dictate the play are really, really important for us and he's continuing to work hard on all aspects of his defending.
“He's one of all of our players who've felt a step up, but he's certainly made some improvements and he's had some strong performances.”
Photo: Matchday Images
