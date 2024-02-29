Former Skipper Norris to Thank Fans With Pasties at Plymouth



Former Town skipper David Norris will hand out 1,330 Cornish pasties to fans at Saturday’s game between the Blues and another of his former clubs Plymouth Argyle as a thank-you to supporters, who recently raised funds so he wouldn’t have to sell memorabilia from his career. Fans rallied round Norris, who was with Town between 2008 and 2011, after he claimed his parents had “disappeared with my savings”, and he was being forced to sell mementoes from his career. Shirts from his time with the Blues had already been auctioned and he was set to sell the 2003/04 Second Division (now League One) champions medal he won with Argyle. More than £6,000 was raised via a crowdfunding effort to stop him having to part with the medal and now Norris, working with Sky Bet as part of its #ForTheFans campaign, which they say “aims to champion the modern football fan and fan culture whilst making their matchday experience better”, and Plymouth, will show his gratitude by supplying £6,000 worth of pasties and hot snacks at Saturday’s match. The vouchers for the 1,330 free snacks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis to the first fans through the turnstiles at each of the four stands at Home Park Stadium from 1.30pm on Saturday. “After being faced with what is a really difficult situation in my personal life, the response I have had from Plymouth and Ipswich fans along with the wider the football community has been incredible,” Norris said. “The generosity and kindness they have shown has been overwhelming and I am really pleased to be able to show my appreciation for them this weekend and help give back to them with help from Sky Bet.” Leigh Peacock-Goodwin, head of brand and sponsorship at Sky Bet said: “We want to celebrate all the best parts of football fan culture in the UK and the Plymouth fans’ commitment to their former player really stood out. We’re delighted to be able to support David in this gesture of saying thanks to them.” Jamie Yabsley, head of marketing and communications at Plymouth added: “Our fans’ loyalty to the club and its players - both past and present - is clear to see. “The way they showed up for David whilst he is facing a hard time fully embodies the spirit of the club and we are glad to be giving them the recognition and rewards they deserve for their generosity alongside Sky Bet.”

Photo: TWTD



