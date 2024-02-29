Easter Matches Switch Kick-Offs For Sky

Thursday, 29th Feb 2024 17:16 Town’s Easter matches at Blackburn Rovers on Good Friday, 29th March, and at home to Southampton on Easter Monday, 1st April, have switched to 5.30pm starts for live Sky Sports coverage. The Blues are also on Sky on Tuesday when they host Bristol City at Portman Road (KO 8pm) and at Cardiff City on Saturday (KO 12.30pm).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 17:19 - Feb 29

Noooo!!! not again, becoming a rarity playing at 3pm these days. 0

