Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 31 - Terry and Russell Q&A Special

Thursday, 29th Feb 2024 22:06

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV, which is available now on YouTube, sees legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman answer questions from the audience and tell stories from their careers, as well as assess the latest developments in the current Blues’ promotion push.

Butcher and Osman are joined by host Mark Murphy and TWTD's Phil Ham.

As well as YouTube, the show will also available on a number of audio podcast platforms.

Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Life's a Pitch TV merchandise can be purchased at the website here.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: Life's a Pitch TV