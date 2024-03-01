Glemham Hall Up For Sale

Friday, 1st Mar 2024 09:48 The Glemham Hall Estate, home of the Blues’ legendary Cobbold family, is up for sale for £19 million. Five members of the Cobbold family chaired the club with Col John 'Ivan' Murray Cobbold the man who put up the money to turn Town professional in 1936. John Cobbold was chairman between 1957 and 1976 during the era in which Sir Alf Ramsey’s team won the old Second and First Divisions in successive seasons, the first and only club to do so. His younger brother Patrick followed him in to the role as Sir Bobby Robson took the Blues to FA Cup and UEFA Cup glory. Latterly, Grade I-listed Glemham, which dates from the 16th century and is situated seven miles from Aldeburgh and eight from Woodbridge, was the home of their nephew, Major Philip Hope-Cobbold, who was also a member of the Town board and was a patron of the club at the time of his death in 2020. The property is currently owned by his son. For many years, Town held an annual summer barbecue for players, staff, sponsors and others connected with the club at the 3,000-acre estate. Interested parties can view the property, which is being sold through Strutt and Parker, on Rightmove.

Photo: Rightmove



WeWereZombies added 09:53 - Mar 1

Hmmm, I wonder what this means for FolkEast ? 1

churchmans added 10:01 - Mar 1

Interesting! Been there for a few events! Great place! Really is! Look with interest what happens to it! Hotel or restaurant(Michelin star) I reckon 0

lurcher added 10:02 - Mar 1

It has been up for sale for many years, this is more of a re listing.

0

Help added 10:19 - Mar 1

Cmon Ed S I will help chip in a bit for you. 0

Radlett_blue added 10:58 - Mar 1

Does the price include the donkeys? 0

