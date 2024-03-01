U18s at Bristol City

Friday, 1st Mar 2024 10:11

Town’s U18s are in action against Bristol City at their Robins High Performance Centre on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues are eighth in the Professional Development League Two South table with Bristol City top, 18 points ahead of them having played three games more.

Last week, Olly Lee’s side won 4-1 at Colchester with Jamie Mauge netting twice and Afi Adebayo and Revin Domi once each.





Photo: Matchday Images