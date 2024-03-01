Gilmartin Joins Interim Senior Irish Staff

Friday, 1st Mar 2024 13:41

Blues head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin has been named in Republic of Ireland interim head coach John O’Shea’s staff for the March friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland.

Dublin-born Gilmartin, 36, was previously coaching the Irish U21s in addition to his role with the Blues.

“Rene Gilmartin steps up from the Ireland U21s set-up where he has worked since 2019 and so crucially, already has a great relationship with our current goalkeeper group,” O’Shea said.

O’Shea, who has taken temporary charge following the dismissal of Stephen Kenny, has also appointed Crystal Palace assistant boss Paddy McCarthy as his assistant and former Ireland manager Brian Kerr as technical director.

Ex-Stoke and Aston Villa midfielder Glenn Whelan will be an assistant coach and analyst Martin Doyle will step up from the U21s along with Gilmartin, who won one cap as a player at U21 level.

Ireland host the Belgians at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Saturday 23rd March and then the Swiss at the same venue three days later.





Photo: Matchday Images