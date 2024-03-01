Hutchinson Nominated For PFA Player of the Month

Friday, 1st Mar 2024 14:06

Forward Omari Hutchinson has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month for February.

Hutchinson, who is on loan with the Blues from Chelsea for the season, scored three vital injury time goals, picked up two assists and carried off the club’s Player of the Month gong.

The 20-year-old is up against Leeds pair Wilfried Gnonto and Archie Gray, Preston’s Emil Riis Jakobsen, Jaden Philogene of Hull City and Norwich City’s Josh Sargent for the award.

Fans can register their votes here.





Photo: Matchday Images