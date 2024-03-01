Evans Joins Pompey
Friday, 1st Mar 2024 20:28
Former Blues midfielder Lee Evans has signed for League One Portsmouth for the remainder of the season.
Evans, 29, left Town at the end of January by mutual consent still a few weeks away from fitness following knee surgery earlier in the season.
The Wales international was unlikely to play much of a part for the Blues in the remaining months of the season and found himself the 26th man with Championship clubs only able to name 25 senior players in their EFL squad.
“We’re delighted to welcome Lee to the club and boost our midfield options for the remainder of the campaign,” Pompey boss John Mousinho told his club’s official website.
“He has plenty of Championship pedigree and experience of winning promotion out of this league, including with Ipswich last season.
“Lee is a hugely experienced footballer and is comfortable with the ball at his feet, but also a physical presence in the middle of the park.”
Evans joined the Blues having left Wigan in the summer of 2021 and went on to make 55 starts and six sub appearances, scoring six times, three of those in the 6-0 hammering of Doncaster Rovers early in his first season at the club.
Photo: Matchday Images
