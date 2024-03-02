Trio Miss Out at Plymouth
Saturday, 2nd Mar 2024 14:15
Town boss Kieran McKenna is forced into three changes with Massimo Luongo joining Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns in missing today’s game at Plymouth Argyle.
Luongo is ill, while Broadhead (thigh) and Burns (calf) suffered knocks in last Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Birmingham City.
Lewis Travis replaces the Australian international in central midfield with Omari Hutchinson and Jeremy Sarmiento coming in on the right and left respectively. Conor Chaplin is OK to start despite suffering a gash to his leg last week.
Elsewhere, Axel Tuanzebe keeps his place at right-back with Harry Clarke, who celebrates his 23rd birthday today, on the bench, alongside Jack Taylor, who is back after his quad injury.
Plymouth are unchanged from their 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough last weekend.
Plymouth Argyle: Hazard, Houghton (c), Pleguezeulo, Haride, Whittaker, Miller, Gibson, Gyabi, Randell, Galloway, Sorinola. Subs: Cooper, Mumba, Sousa, Edwards, Bundu, Devine, Waine, Phillips, Forshaw.
Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Travis, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Moore. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Ball, Taylor, Humphreys, Harness, Al-Hamadi, Jackson. Referee: Josh Smith (Lincolnshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
