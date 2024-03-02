Trio Miss Out at Plymouth

Saturday, 2nd Mar 2024 14:15 Town boss Kieran McKenna is forced into three changes with Massimo Luongo joining Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns in missing today’s game at Plymouth Argyle. Luongo is ill, while Broadhead (thigh) and Burns (calf) suffered knocks in last Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Birmingham City. Lewis Travis replaces the Australian international in central midfield with Omari Hutchinson and Jeremy Sarmiento coming in on the right and left respectively. Conor Chaplin is OK to start despite suffering a gash to his leg last week. Elsewhere, Axel Tuanzebe keeps his place at right-back with Harry Clarke, who celebrates his 23rd birthday today, on the bench, alongside Jack Taylor, who is back after his quad injury. Plymouth are unchanged from their 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough last weekend. Plymouth Argyle: Hazard, Houghton (c), Pleguezeulo, Haride, Whittaker, Miller, Gibson, Gyabi, Randell, Galloway, Sorinola. Subs: Cooper, Mumba, Sousa, Edwards, Bundu, Devine, Waine, Phillips, Forshaw. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Travis, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Moore. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Ball, Taylor, Humphreys, Harness, Al-Hamadi, Jackson. Referee: Josh Smith (Lincolnshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Karlosfandangal added 14:22 - Mar 2

Nervous about this one 2

BobbyBell added 14:30 - Mar 2

First eleven still looks ok but the bench is much less strong. 1

ImAbeliever added 14:35 - Mar 2

Well done Huddersfield 1

SickParrot added 14:39 - Mar 2

Although Wes had just started playing really well again we shouldn't miss him too much because Hitchinson is also in great form. As he is joint top scorer we may miss Broadhead more but it's an opportunity for Sarmiento to impress as a starter. Travis also has the chance to show how good he is. My biggest concern is Tuanzebe at right back but hopefully he will show that last week's excellent performance wasn't a fluke.

As Whittaker is almost certain to score and Plymouth always play well against us I would be satisfied with a draw. 0

Townancountry added 14:45 - Mar 2

I'd take a point right now tbh . 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments