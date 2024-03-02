Foster: A Tough One to Take

Saturday, 2nd Mar 2024 21:31 Plymouth manager Ian Foster admitted his side’s 2-0 defeat to the Blues at Home Park was tough to take. Brendan Galloway’s own goal gave Town the lead in the 63rd minute and Kieffer Moore sealed Town’s 10th away win of the Championship season and their fifth victory on the bounce 11 minutes later. The Pilgrims are down to 16th as a result of the defeat and are now without a home win in their last four in the league, losing the last three. “We don't like losing games of football obviously, particularly here at Home Park, and it's a tough one to take because against really good opposition we are in the game for long, long periods,” Foster told Plymouth Live. “We are carrying a threat, our defensive work has been fantastic and we are just disappointed with the manner of the [first] goal. It's a really unfortunate one for us. “The shot is going wayward and it has just hit Brendan and unfortunately it has ricocheted into the goal. “My only criticism of the players is that we probably needed to bounce on [from] that point and respond a little bit better. “I thought we were flat after that, and I get it because they had done ever so well and the manner of the goal sometimes can just hurt you psychologically, so I do feel for them. “I don't want to be critical of them at all because they work so, so hard. It has been an incredibly tough run of games for us here and I feel for our supporters who have come again in their droves and sold the stadium out. “They want to see us winning games of football here and all I would say is we tried our best, we genuinely have against really top opposition. “What we showed recently is that we have the ability to bounce back after disappointing results and hopefully we can do that going into next week.” Foster continued: “The players have been fabulous, they have been absolutely outstanding. They take on our tactical information, they carry it out. “We were unfortunate with one or two opportunities at the top end of the pitch, but they do everything I ask of them. They really do. “We have to be respectful of our opponents. They carry a huge threat but it's fine margins in football and unfortunately the first goal has just took the wind out of our sails a little bit.”

JimInGreensboro added 22:15 - Mar 2

What game was he watching? Because if “playing ever so well” means getting outshot, out-possessed, and out-played at home, maybe he needs to recalibrate his perceptions. 0

