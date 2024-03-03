Tractor Girls in Action at Plymouth

Sunday, 3rd Mar 2024 09:46

Ipswich Town Women are in action in the second part of this weekend’s double-header against Plymouth Argyle at Coach Road, Devon FA’s headquarters in Newton Abbot, this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls go into the match having returned to winning ways last weekend when they defeated Rugby Borough 4-1 at the AGL Arena with Lenna Gunning-Williams netting twice and Summer Hughes (both pictured) and Elkie Bowyer once each.

The Blues moved up to fifth in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division as a result with the Pilgrims, who have lost four of their last five, currently ninth, 10 points behind them having played a game more.

Town’s last two away games at Plymouth were played at Home Park with the Blues running out 5-0 winners on both occasions.

The Tractor Girls will be without keeper Poppy Soper, who has been recalled from her loan by parent club Charlton Athletic.

As a result, Town have brought Nina Meollo back from her loan at Cambridge City for the second time this season.

Meollo has recently returned from international duty with the Philippines at the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Town remain without Milly Boughton, Eloise King and Megan Wearing, but full-back Maisy Barker could return having been back in full training this week.





Photo: Ross Halls