Tractor Girls Complete Weekend Plymouth Double

Sunday, 3rd Mar 2024 17:31 Ipswich Town Women continued the Blues’ excellent weekend in Devon by beating their Plymouth Argyle counterparts 3-1 at Coach Road, the Devon FA’s headquarters in Newton Abbot, this afternoon. Town took the lead in the 13th minute via Natasha Thomas’s 20th goal of the season, the club’s all-time top scorer smashing home Sophie Peskett’s cross from the right. But Argyle responded only a minute later, Georgie Knott bundling into the net to make it 1-1.



The Blues restored their advantage in the first minute of added-on time at the end of the half, Thomas crossing for Lenna Gunning-Williams to head into the corner of the net. Eleven minutes after the restart, Peskett made it 3-1, firing home from close range following a corner. Town went close to adding to their three goals when Thomas hit the post and Peskett struck the bar. The Blues climb a place to fourth in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division as a result of the victory, while Plymouth remain ninth. Town: Hartley, Mitchell (Barker 86), Boswell (c), Williams, Hughes, Robertson, Horwood, Peskett (Bryant 86), O’Brien (Doe 75), Gunning-Williams (Bowyer 75), Thomas. Unused: Meollo, Barker.

Photo: Ross Halls



bobbyramsey added 17:36 - Mar 3

Great double, well done ladies.... 0

Blandford73 added 18:16 - Mar 3

Good performance from the ladies. Passed the ball well, controlled possession for much of the game restricting Plymouth to the odd counter attack. Worked hard for each other and played well. 0

