Tractor Girls Complete Weekend Plymouth Double
Sunday, 3rd Mar 2024 17:31
Ipswich Town Women continued the Blues’ excellent weekend in Devon by beating their Plymouth Argyle counterparts 3-1 at Coach Road, the Devon FA’s headquarters in Newton Abbot, this afternoon.
Town took the lead in the 13th minute via Natasha Thomas’s 20th goal of the season, the club’s all-time top scorer smashing home Sophie Peskett’s cross from the right.
But Argyle responded only a minute later, Georgie Knott bundling into the net to make it 1-1.
Eleven minutes after the restart, Peskett made it 3-1, firing home from close range following a corner.
Town went close to adding to their three goals when Thomas hit the post and Peskett struck the bar.
The Blues climb a place to fourth in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division as a result of the victory, while Plymouth remain ninth.
Town: Hartley, Mitchell (Barker 86), Boswell (c), Williams, Hughes, Robertson, Horwood, Peskett (Bryant 86), O’Brien (Doe 75), Gunning-Williams (Bowyer 75), Thomas. Unused: Meollo, Barker.
Photo: Ross Halls
