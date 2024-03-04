The TWTD League Calculator 2023/24

Monday, 4th Mar 2024 11:10 With Town having climbed back to second in the Championship via Saturday’s 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle, give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final 11 games of the season might pan out. TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table. To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season. Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.

Photo: Matchday Images



HopefulBlue69 added 11:45 - Mar 4

I did this a week or so before and we came out 4th place. Just done it again and we came out 2nd (and that includes us loosing to the scum 3-2 who will be doing everything to derail us)...

Feeling fairly positive tbh.. 0

HopefulBlue69 added 11:50 - Mar 4

and a draw with Southampton.... -1

LegendofthePhoenix added 12:39 - Mar 4

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/how-soon-is-imminent/

Autos - it's written Autos - it's written 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 12:40 - Mar 4





https://www.twtd.co.uk/league-calculator/?step=6&session=2024030412292416935



oops 0

