Moore in Team of the Week

Monday, 4th Mar 2024 11:50 Blues striker Kieffer Moore has been named in the Championship Team of the Week having scored Town’s second goal in the 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. Moore, who has now netted five times in six starts and one sub appearance since returning to the club on loan from AFC Bournemouth on deadline day in January, lashed a low volley into the corner of the net from Conor Chaplin’s nod on to seal the Blues’ fifth win on the bounce, the first time the club has won five in a row in the second tier since October 2003.

oldelsworthyfan added 12:26 - Mar 4

Deserved.

Since his arrival back here he has been immense for us!

Hirst, when he comes back, will learn a lot from him.

