Luongo and Harness Return Against Bristol City

Tuesday, 5th Mar 2024 19:22 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes two changes for this evening’s home game against Bristol City with Massimo Luongo and Marcus Harness returning to the XI, while Wes Burns is on the bench. Luongo, who missed Saturday’s 2-0 win at Plymouth having been ill, comes in for Lewis Travis, who drops to the bench, while Harness comes in for Jeremy Sarmiento, who is also among the subs, in the attacking three. Burns, who has been out with a calf strain suffered in the 3-1 victory over Birmingham 10 days ago, is on the bench but Nathan Broadhead, who has a thigh problem suffered in the same game, remains sidelined. Bristol City make three changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Cardiff City on Saturday with Cameron Pring, Harry Cornick and Anis Mehmeti coming into the side for Haydon Roberts, Andy King and Mark Sykes, who drop to the bench, where former Blues academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning is able to name only seven subs. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Harness, Moore. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Travis, Humphreys, Taylor, Burns, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi. Bristol City: O'Leary, McCrorie, Pring, Williams, Cornick, Mehmeti, Knight (c), Dickie, Wells, Gardner-Hickman, Vyner. Subs: Bajic, King, Conway, Sykes, Roberts, Knight-Lebel, Mebude. Referee: David Webb (Lancashire).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 19:45 - Mar 5

Don't mean to be negative but I find Harness underwhelming when he starts - okay from off the bench. Hopefully the lads can notch up a win tonight. 1

eddiespearitt03 added 20:02 - Mar 5

A good line up tonight and we have impact players on the bench. Gonna be a very tight game I think. Of course we will win . 0

