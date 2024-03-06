Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 3-2 Bristol City - Highlights
Wednesday, 6th Mar 2024 10:01

Highlights of last night’s 3-2 victory over Bristol City at Portman Road.


Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 10:49 - Mar 6
What a night..my voice has gone!
superblues9 added 20:56 - Mar 6
Johnwarksshorts has nicked my post I'm exactly the same mate
