Ipswich Town 3-2 Bristol City - Highlights

Wednesday, 6th Mar 2024 10:01 Highlights of last night’s 3-2 victory over Bristol City at Portman Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 10:49 - Mar 6

What a night..my voice has gone! 1

superblues9 added 20:56 - Mar 6

Johnwarksshorts has nicked my post I'm exactly the same mate 0

