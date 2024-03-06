TWTD League Calculator 2023/24

Wednesday, 6th Mar 2024 11:09 With Town having consolidated their second place in the Championship via last night's dramatic 3-2 victory over Bristol City at Portman Road, give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final 10 games of the season might pan out. TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table. To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season. Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.

JW_ITFC added 14:11 - Mar 6

https://tinypic.host/image/D2Zr4Q ....well that would be frustrating......! 0

PortmanSi added 15:47 - Mar 6

Leicester City - 105

Leeds United - 100

Ipswich Town - 97

Southampton - 94



Town to get 6 wins, 1 draw and 3 defeats from final 10.



Really hope I’m wrong! I’ve never got a league prediction right in my life. 0

bobble added 10:14 - Mar 7

Team Pld W D L F A W D L F A Pts GD

Leicester City 46 16 3 4 42 16 16 3 4 48 24 102 50

Ipswich Town 46 17 5 1 59 33 13 6 4 33 21 101 38

Leeds United 46 17 6 0 48 15 10 6 7 30 19 93 44 0

