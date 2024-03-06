Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 32 - Fabian Wilnis

Wednesday, 6th Mar 2024 23:02

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV is now available with Blues legend Fabian Wilnis the star guest.

Wilnis looks back on his nine years with Town, which included promotion to the Premier League at Wembley, European football, some vital and famous goals, and death threats from Norwich supporters.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

Photo: TWTD