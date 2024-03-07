Hutchinson Nominated For Player of the Month

Thursday, 7th Mar 2024 08:40 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for February. Hutchinson, who is on loan with Town for the season from Chelsea, scored three goals - all vital injury time strikes - and picked up two assists during the month. The 20-year-old, who has already carried off the club gong and been nominated for the PFA Fans’ February award, is up against Leeds United midfielder Ilya Gruev, Norwich City’s Josh Sargent and Sheffield Wednesday striker Ike Ugbo. The winner will be announced at 6am on Friday.

Photo: Matchday Images



oldelsworthyfan added 09:19 - Mar 7

Twice our MoM - an exceptional talent and has much to do with our run of six wins on the trot. 1

Jugsy added 09:43 - Mar 7

I'm a total convert to Omari, I was a naysayer earlier in the season and worried that where he was gaining experience that we were losing from having a more experienced head in his position, who would have less mistakes and better decision making.



Clearly, I was very wrong. This guy has grown and got better with the group. I won't get my hopes up but I could fully see coming back next season. Breaking into the billion pound first team at Chelsea would seem unlikely as they'll put their investments first. 2

SussexTractor added 09:49 - Mar 7

If we go up, sign him up - Chelsea won’t play him that’s for sure. 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 10:55 - Mar 7

Gymnast of the season let alone month. 3

Europablue added 10:56 - Mar 7

He certainly deserves our player of the month, but he has tough competition, particularly from Ugbo. 0

