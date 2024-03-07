Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Davis in Teams of Midweek
Thursday, 7th Mar 2024 13:28

Town left-back Leif Davis has been named in the Championship and overall EFL Teams of Midweek following his performance in the 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Tuesday.

Davis picked up two assists, taking his tally to the season to 14, equalling the record for a defender in the Championship, and then netted the 89th minute winner.

Bristol City’s Anis Mehmeti, who scored the Robins’ opening goal, is also named in the Championship select XI.


Photo: Matchday Images



