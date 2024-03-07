Lunchtime Kick-Off at Norwich

Thursday, 7th Mar 2024 15:41 Town’s trip to Norwich City for the second East Anglian derby of the season on Saturday 6th April has moved to a 12.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports. The game between the teams at Portman Road in December, the first derby since 2019, ended in a 2-2 draw. Town will be looking to end a 15-year wait for derby glory when they take on the Canaries at Carrow Road. The Blues’ two preceding fixtures, the game at Blackburn Rovers on Friday 29th March (KO 5.30pm) and at home to Southampton (KO 5.30pm), are also being shown live by the satellite broadcaster.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



whosroundisitanyway added 15:47 - Mar 7

Shock horror!!!! 1

RegencyBlue added 16:00 - Mar 7

Just call Sky Sports the Ipswich channel and be done with it! 6

Europablue added 16:06 - Mar 7

They haven't beaten us for a few years either! 2

Westy added 16:08 - Mar 7

I was wondering how long it would be before this was announced but who can say that Ipswich games on Sky and those that haven't been have not been great viewing. 1

NthQldITFC added 16:30 - Mar 7

Budgies are delighted - they've already added another 2½ hours unbeaten by their masters to their 'participation' board. 3

NthQldITFC added 16:32 - Mar 7

Sorry, I misread the story - they're gutted! :D 0

MickMillsTash added 16:39 - Mar 7

Where does this take us up to with Sky games being decided ?

They must have spotted that they have the chance to bug&er up Middlesboro at home at 3 o'clock as well.



Well we know the song and need to keep singing it. 1

Gforce added 17:16 - Mar 7

Fingers crossed we finally beat those to$$ers,it's long overdue. Let's face it they've only stayed unbeaten recently, because of the ridiculous parachute payments they've had over the last 12 years or so,along with us being skint over the same period thanks to our previous waste of space Evans. 2

Help added 17:16 - Mar 7

F king hate sky 1

carlo88 added 17:59 - Mar 7

Let's hope this is the only season for another five seasons that we have to play the t***ers. 2

Baino added 18:10 - Mar 7

Derby games are always 12.30pm kick off anyway, so I'm not sure how this is a shock to anyone. If Sky hadn't moved it the police would have, so why not let more people see it? I get the whole debate with Sky ruining football etc etc and, I too prefer 3pm on a Saturday kick off but for us who support The Town from far away I have to say it's been a god send this season.

Town TV is fine if you live abroad, but personally speaking, ven though I live further away than some fans living abroad like Holland, France, Belgium etc obviously I can't watch via Town TV even though I'm 750 miles away Hahaha! So Sky has it's place, even if they do f uck things up a bit.

It's on a Saturday at least, not so keen on the Sunday 12.30pm kick off myself personally. 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 18:31 - Mar 7

Hurtle up the inter-county superhighway that is the A140.

For a 12.30 KO I suggest you leave at 09.00 .

Once you cross The Waveney traffic will slow down a lot, many vehicles are still horse drawn or steam driven, also locals stopping to gawp at cars will be a hazard , keep your windows rolled up, much as you would in a wildlife park.

5

Gforce added 18:39 - Mar 7

If the scum don't fluke their way up,via the play-offs, then next season they will find themselves in serious financial difficulties, mark my words,They will struggle next season after a summer fire sale. 0

Lightningboy added 19:00 - Mar 7

Sky : F#cking up football since 1992. 0

superblues9 added 19:41 - Mar 7

Why aren't they on Sundays these days? 0

bobble added 20:27 - Mar 7

who let sky decide when games should be played ?

the players and fans should be priority in game time decision, not some filthy money grabbing private company.... 0

ArnieM added 21:41 - Mar 7

Narwich will still be a bunch of to$$a$ whatever the ko time. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments