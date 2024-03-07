Al-Hamadi Wins Iraqi Award
Thursday, 7th Mar 2024 19:01
Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has won the Iraq Soccer Star award for the Best Iraqi Player Outside of Iraq in 2023, the second successive year he has carried off the gong.
Accepting the award remotely, Al-Hamadi said: “This means a lot to me, of course. It’s nice to be recognised for your hard work, for your performances on the pitch, and I’m really grateful for the award and to the people who picked me.”
The 22-year-old was born in Iraq and raised in Liverpool, his family having sought refuge in the UK in 2003 at the start of the war in their home country.
Al-Hamadi, who joined the Blues from AFC Wimbledon in January, has won 12 senior caps, scoring three international goals.
He could add to his international appearances later in the month when Iraq take on the Philippines in Basra and then in Manila in World Cup qualifiers on March 21st and 26th.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United (Home) by ad_wilkin
Rotherham are stranded at the bottom of the table on 19 points and should be there for the taking in this Tuesday night game at Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Millwall (Away) by ad_wilkin
Valentine's Day at the Den, what could be more romantic that that? That’s Ipswich’s situation on Wednesday as they take on a Lions side trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]