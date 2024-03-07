Al-Hamadi Wins Iraqi Award

Thursday, 7th Mar 2024 19:01 Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has won the Iraq Soccer Star award for the Best Iraqi Player Outside of Iraq in 2023, the second successive year he has carried off the gong. Accepting the award remotely, Al-Hamadi said: “This means a lot to me, of course. It’s nice to be recognised for your hard work, for your performances on the pitch, and I’m really grateful for the award and to the people who picked me.” The 22-year-old was born in Iraq and raised in Liverpool, his family having sought refuge in the UK in 2003 at the start of the war in their home country. Al-Hamadi, who joined the Blues from AFC Wimbledon in January, has won 12 senior caps, scoring three international goals. He could add to his international appearances later in the month when Iraq take on the Philippines in Basra and then in Manila in World Cup qualifiers on March 21st and 26th. Ali Al-Hamadi wins the Iraq Soccer Star award for the Best Iraqi Player Outside of Iraq in 2023🏆



The Ipswich Town #itfc striker has now won the annual award twice in a row! 😎



Congrats! @alikalhamadi 🔥pic.twitter.com/dfSJfkx6IS — Iraq Football 🇮🇶⚽️ (@IraqFootball_EN) March 7, 2024



Photo: Matchday Images



Edmundo added 19:21 - Mar 7

This guy is going places. With us. His character makes him a cult favourite straight away. And he brings an entire nation of fans with him. 3

jontysnut added 19:24 - Mar 7

Al Hamadi

He's an Iraqui

He's a blue and that's enough

He works his bo££ocks off 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:29 - Mar 7

Big in Baghdad 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:34 - Mar 7

Massive in Mosul

0

Linkboy13 added 20:41 - Mar 7

Has shown flashes in games that get me excited for the future. He needs to work hard on his fitness and sharpness in training to be ready for a regular start in the championship. If we get promoted to the Premier league then it's going to be very difficult for him and for a lot of others. This season has been amazing entertainment nearly every game so i won't be too disappointed if we spend another season in the championship but if the chance is there youve got to grab it we might not get another chance and the money obtained from being in the a premier league will allow us to build even stronger. 0

