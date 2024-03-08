Hutchinson Wins Player of the Month
Friday, 8th Mar 2024 07:48
Town forward Omari Hutchinson has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February.
Hutchinson, who is on loan with Town for the season from Chelsea, scored three goals - all vital injury time strikes - and picked up two assists during the month.
“I’m very happy, this is my first award in men’s football so I’m grateful,” the 20-year-old said.
“There’s a lot of players that could have won it, a lot of top talent but I was happy to be chosen.
“Everyone has helped me on the journey. This is my first season in men’s football, so I didn’t know what to expect.
“I think this season so far has been successful and to be playing in front of the Ipswich fans week in and week out is a dream come true.”
Hutchinson beat Leeds United midfielder Ilya Gruev, Norwich City’s Josh Sargent and Sheffield Wednesday striker Ike Ugbo to claim the gong.
Photo: ITFC
