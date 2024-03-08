Hutchinson Wins Player of the Month

Friday, 8th Mar 2024 07:48 Town forward Omari Hutchinson has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February. Hutchinson, who is on loan with Town for the season from Chelsea, scored three goals - all vital injury time strikes - and picked up two assists during the month. “I’m very happy, this is my first award in men’s football so I’m grateful,” the 20-year-old said. “There’s a lot of players that could have won it, a lot of top talent but I was happy to be chosen. “Everyone has helped me on the journey. This is my first season in men’s football, so I didn’t know what to expect. “I think this season so far has been successful and to be playing in front of the Ipswich fans week in and week out is a dream come true.” Hutchinson beat Leeds United midfielder Ilya Gruev, Norwich City’s Josh Sargent and Sheffield Wednesday striker Ike Ugbo to claim the gong.

Photo: ITFC



BlueMoolay added 07:54 - Mar 8

Very well deserved Hutch. I feel such a buzz everytime this chap gets hold of the ball. Such a vital part of our squad, great impact always from the bench. Totally committed to the Town. Wish he'd smile now & again..!! :-) Again, very much deserved mate...long may it continue. 4

ArnieM added 08:11 - Mar 8

Good on yer Hutch. So well deserved , you’re developing so well! 2

Sir_Bob added 08:19 - Mar 8

Omari now, compered to the green as grass lad, who was here in August, is unrecognisable.



I think it will be in his, and everybody concerned, interest, to stay here for the rest of his career. 4

gosblue added 08:27 - Mar 8

The new Sone Aluko. Exciting young lad, and then to be upstaged by Burns on Tuesday night speaks volumes for our squad and our incredible bench. 2

BobbyBell added 08:42 - Mar 8

A well deserved award. Chelsea must be thrilled with how this loan is going. Their player is vastly improved and his value has increased considerably. As much as I would love him to stay I really can't see town being able to afford him. I'm sure Chelsea would be more than happy to loan other promising youngsters to us though. Other big clubs will also have taken notice. 3

SussexTractor added 08:54 - Mar 8

Well deserved and hopefully he stays. No idea if there is an option to buy after his loan spell or if we get promoted. He won’t get into the Chelsea team. 1

Suffolkboy added 08:59 - Mar 8

Enthused, adaptive, keen to learn and be part of a team he contributes increasingly with telling individual displays ,but is maturing too !

Very very well done O H ; keep up the progress ,keep ITFC and opposition bemused by the skill set !

COYB 1

Nomore4 added 09:31 - Mar 8

Sussextractor he will get into the Chelsea team if he keeps on with current improvement 0

Pilgrimblue added 09:40 - Mar 8

My wife’s favourite player. Even being heavily marked he still manages to make things happen!

We need to enjoy him for now as he won’t be here next season. 0

