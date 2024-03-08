Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Host Swans
Friday, 8th Mar 2024 07:49

Town’s U18s are in action against Swansea City at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The Blues, who were beaten 2-0 at Bristol City last week, are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Swans fifth, four points ahead of Town having played two more matches.


Photo: Action Images



