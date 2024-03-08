U18s Host Swans

Friday, 8th Mar 2024 07:49 Town’s U18s are in action against Swansea City at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am). The Blues, who were beaten 2-0 at Bristol City last week, are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Swans fifth, four points ahead of Town having played two more matches.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments