Broadhead Could Make Trip to Cardiff

Friday, 8th Mar 2024 10:00 Blues striker Nathan Broadhead could return to the squad for Saturday’s away game in his native Wales against Cardiff City, while Kieffer Moore is expected to be fine having suffered a knock in Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat of Bristol City and Wes Burns and Jack Taylor came through that game OK having made their returns from knocks, but Brandon Williams remains with Manchester United. Quizzed on how the squad is following Tuesday’s gruelling encounter with the Robins, McKenna said: “We're in a good place. Of course, it was an emotional and high-energy night, but the group have come through it well. “No fresh injuries from the game. Nathan stepped up his recovery this week, so he's not too far away from involvement this weekend. We have to see how he is today. So, apart from the longer-term absentees, we're in a healthy spot.” Broadhead has been out since suffering a thigh problem in the 3-1 victory over Birmingham City. Fellow Wales international Burns (calf) and midfielder Taylor (quad) made returns from injuries on Tuesday and came through unscathed having made a significant impact as the Blues turned the game around from being two goals down twice. “No, no ill effects, so that was a big bonus,” McKenna added. “We’re in a healthy position in terms of squad numbers out on the pitch.” Moore appeared to be struggling with a knock to his knee, but McKenna says the former Cardiff City frontman is expected to be fine: “It was just a heavy knock, but he should be OK for the weekend.” Regarding right-back Williams, who has been back at parent club Manchester United since the start of January, McKenna, whose side will wear their white third kit at the Cardiff City Stadium, says there is no date yet pencilled in for his return to the club. “No news, that’s with the Man United medical team and out of our hands,” he said. “To be honest, our full focus is just with the players that are here.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 10:02 - Mar 8

Get all the lads with Welsh connections in the team if possible… gives us that extra bit of edge ( as if we needed it)! 1

Bazza8564 added 10:19 - Mar 8

Really big game this one, a week off before S Weds and then an international break. I think Kieffer in particular will benefit from some rest, hes put a huge shift in since arriving

2

Len_Brennan added 10:58 - Mar 8

I don't expect Broadhead to start, even if he is reported fit for the game, but just having him back & on the bench will give us a great boost. It's not like we don't have decent options to start on the left in Harness & Sarmiento, & now with Wes back I could even see Hutchinson given a start on that side.

As for Williams, that ship seems to have sailed. With Clarke back from injury, & the emergence of Tuanzebe as a competent attacking fullback, we are not as vulnerable at RB as we might have thought a few weeks ago.

However, an injury to Davis would be a real concern for the run in, as Williams did look a quality option for us there when he was on form pre-Christmas/December. Yes Cameron Humphreys can cover there in an emergency, or similarly Clarke could move across with Tuanzebe playing RB, but we would be significantly weakened overall either way.

Fingers crossed that he will see out the season without any problems. 3

pennblue added 11:09 - Mar 8

Absolutely buzzing already, are we going to see Nathan get the away following bouncing like at Derby, or will it be Sarmiento like at Leicester? Will Leif continue what he started on Tuesday?

Will we see the Morsy swagger ala Watford? Will it be a bullet from Burns? A header rippling the net from Kiefer? or a Chappers special? I love this football team, up or down we will be right behind them. 3

Gazelle added 11:38 - Mar 8

There appears to be something radically wrong with Williams, I wonder what the future is for the lad. 2

1st_March_1980 added 11:46 - Mar 8

The talk of Williams at the press conferences is naughty clickbait as it is believed/alleged that he has a problem with unprescribed 'medication'.



If so, he needs help, but he won't be coming back to us anytime soon if ever, so let's leave that subject and focus on the great players we do have. 3

Suffolkboy added 12:26 - Mar 8

Still waters run deep ,they say ,and BW doesn’t look like he’ll ever appear at ITFC again . Whatever the challenge it’s a pity such talent is wasting away,not just for Football but for him personally !

We all ought to wish him well ,and to find a way to recover !

COYB 1

hyperbrit added 13:01 - Mar 8

the tragic lives of great players like Tony Adams and Paul Gasciogne are testament to the dangers of addiction.Some return some don't. 1

VanDusen added 16:43 - Mar 8

What a waste of spce Williams has been. One good run against two own goals and an arrogance on the pitch which none of the rest of the squad have. Thank goodness Evans found a club as if I was him I'd have been gutted of I was him to lose my place in the squad to some crap budgie who should have been ditched in the transfer window. Good riddance. -2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments