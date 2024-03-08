Broadhead Could Make Trip to Cardiff
Friday, 8th Mar 2024 10:00
Blues striker Nathan Broadhead could return to the squad for Saturday’s away game in his native Wales against Cardiff City, while Kieffer Moore is expected to be fine having suffered a knock in Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat of Bristol City and Wes Burns and Jack Taylor came through that game OK having made their returns from knocks, but Brandon Williams remains with Manchester United.
Quizzed on how the squad is following Tuesday’s gruelling encounter with the Robins, McKenna said: “We're in a good place. Of course, it was an emotional and high-energy night, but the group have come through it well.
“No fresh injuries from the game. Nathan stepped up his recovery this week, so he's not too far away from involvement this weekend. We have to see how he is today. So, apart from the longer-term absentees, we're in a healthy spot.”
Broadhead has been out since suffering a thigh problem in the 3-1 victory over Birmingham City.
Fellow Wales international Burns (calf) and midfielder Taylor (quad) made returns from injuries on Tuesday and came through unscathed having made a significant impact as the Blues turned the game around from being two goals down twice.
“No, no ill effects, so that was a big bonus,” McKenna added. “We’re in a healthy position in terms of squad numbers out on the pitch.”
Moore appeared to be struggling with a knock to his knee, but McKenna says the former Cardiff City frontman is expected to be fine: “It was just a heavy knock, but he should be OK for the weekend.”
Regarding right-back Williams, who has been back at parent club Manchester United since the start of January, McKenna, whose side will wear their white third kit at the Cardiff City Stadium, says there is no date yet pencilled in for his return to the club.
“No news, that’s with the Man United medical team and out of our hands,” he said. “To be honest, our full focus is just with the players that are here.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United (Home) by ad_wilkin
Rotherham are stranded at the bottom of the table on 19 points and should be there for the taking in this Tuesday night game at Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Millwall (Away) by ad_wilkin
Valentine's Day at the Den, what could be more romantic that that? That’s Ipswich’s situation on Wednesday as they take on a Lions side trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]