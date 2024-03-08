McKenna: Hutchinson Has Made Great Strides

Friday, 8th Mar 2024 11:03 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February, Omari Hutchinson, has made great strides in many areas of his game during his season-loan loan with the Blues. It was announced that he on-loan Chelsea man had carried off the gong earlier today and the Blues manager says it’s well deserved with the 20-year-old having made great progress since the start of the season. “He certainly has,” he said. “It's been great for us to see that journey and to try and help that journey along the way, and I know that he's very appreciative of all the help that he's had from everyone here. “He's having a very strong season, especially for someone in their first season of men's football. “He's come on in great strides in many different areas, but he's also very grounded and very humble. “He knows he's only at the very start of his career and he's got aspirations and he wants to continue to improve much further from where he is now. “I'm sure if he shows the same attitude and mindset that he has done up to this point that he'll continue to do so.” Hutchinson has so far made 16 starts and 24 sub appearances, scoring six goals.



Photo: Matchday Images



WhoisJimmyJuan added 11:20 - Mar 8

You might say he's come on leaps and bounds 8

chepstowblue added 11:56 - Mar 8

Other than for the Bristol City game, where he probably turned in his most ineffectual performance yet, this lad has been absolutely fantastic. Even though Chelsea are comically bad at times, I can't imagine him breaking into their team any time soon. Hopefully a deal can be done, though it seems very unlikely. He'll be missed, but fondly remembered. 1

Monkey_Blue added 12:13 - Mar 8

The club benefit significantly from his progression short term and long term. On the pitch now it’s helping us and even if his long term future is elsewhere, big clubs will see this and trust us with their best talent if we ask for it. The key though is holding onto MCK for as long as possible. 4

Monkey_Blue added 12:18 - Mar 8

Also reports strongly suggest that Chelsea will HAVE to sell academy produced players this summer to avoid Prem sanctions so he may be available & affordable especially if we go up. 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 12:32 - Mar 8

I think when we go up, at the end of this season, he will sign for us. 1

Saxonblue74 added 12:52 - Mar 8

Would love to see him sign a permanent deal for us. 0

Suffolkboy added 17:22 - Mar 8

Some budding* talent , has inspirational moments but seems always aware he’s actually part of a team !

His development journey probably and hopefully is just beginning , let’s enjoy every bit of frustration he brings to our opposition !

COYB 0

NthQldITFC added 19:24 - Mar 8

Lad's obviously got his head screwed on; even though he's sure to make it big in football, he's apparently found time to train as a tailor, just in case, and is already turning out quality trousers by the sound of things. 0

