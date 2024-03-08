McKenna: Hutchinson Has Made Great Strides
Friday, 8th Mar 2024 11:03
Town boss Kieran McKenna says Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February, Omari Hutchinson, has made great strides in many areas of his game during his season-loan loan with the Blues.
It was announced that he on-loan Chelsea man had carried off the gong earlier today and the Blues manager says it’s well deserved with the 20-year-old having made great progress since the start of the season.
“He certainly has,” he said. “It's been great for us to see that journey and to try and help that journey along the way, and I know that he's very appreciative of all the help that he's had from everyone here.
“He's having a very strong season, especially for someone in their first season of men's football.
“He's come on in great strides in many different areas, but he's also very grounded and very humble.
“He knows he's only at the very start of his career and he's got aspirations and he wants to continue to improve much further from where he is now.
“I'm sure if he shows the same attitude and mindset that he has done up to this point that he'll continue to do so.”
Hutchinson has so far made 16 starts and 24 sub appearances, scoring six goals.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United (Home) by ad_wilkin
Rotherham are stranded at the bottom of the table on 19 points and should be there for the taking in this Tuesday night game at Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Millwall (Away) by ad_wilkin
Valentine's Day at the Den, what could be more romantic that that? That’s Ipswich’s situation on Wednesday as they take on a Lions side trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]