Hladky: Unbelievable Run and We're Enjoying the Journey

Friday, 8th Mar 2024 12:51 Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has hailed as “unbelievable” Town’s achievement of recording six second-tier wins on the trot for the first time in 32 years. Leif Davis extended the run of consecutive victories with his first goal of the season in midweek to see off Bristol City 3-2 at Portman Road and a seventh straight success at Cardiff tomorrow will match the record under former manager John Duncan when the Blues won the final five fixtures of the 1988/89 campaign and the first two of the 1989/90 season. Of course, Town’s eight-game winning run as they closed in on automatic promotion from League One last season is still fresh in the memory and Hladky, 33, said: “It’s unbelievable. We even proved it last season when we had a hell of a run as well and this is actually what we are trying to do – to prepare as well as we can for every game. Now we are on another run and we are enjoying the journey.” That goes for each and every supporter as well, with Tuesday’s night of drama the latest exciting chapter of a campaign that sees Kieran McKenna’s men sitting second in the Championship table, just three points behind leaders Leicester and two ahead of third-placed Leeds, who face a Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough tonight against a vastly improved Sheffield Wednesday. Asked to reflect on another great night under the Portman Road lights, Hladky added: “Yes, 100 per cent [it was a great night]. I think it was a night to remember, to enjoy. Obviously, the game wasn’t us as we wanted, especially in the second half, but it was another three points, a massive win and we are happy with that.” Tuesday’s success was the latest in a long line of similar Town displays, coming from behind on not one, but two, occasions and putting the disappointment of a late penalty miss by Ali Al-Hamadi to one side as they persevered and eventually prevailed. Hladky was asked about the belief and trust the players have for each other. “It’s massive,” he said. “When we go one-nil down or two-one, we still believe – no matter what stage of the game it is – and we still know that we can hurt our opponents. “Once again, we have proved it, and even if we miss a penalty! It is such an achievement to restart your head again, even if it’s at 90 minutes, and to go for the winner.” The belief has been there from day one under McKenna and has only grown with time, Hladky adding: “We spoke at the start of the season that it wouldn’t be easy and it was a new challenge for us. We just wanted to be prepared for every game and to improve ourselves throughout the season. “What you are seeing now is the impact of really hard work in training. Our mindset is that we can win every game and that we can be successful at any stage of the season and any stage of any game. It’s just massive belief.” While the fans are lapping it up, the players are also enjoying it and Hladky agreed this is the best season of his career so far “In terms of the quality of the competition, there is no doubt this is my best season in football in terms of my performances,” he said. “There have been other seasons where I was enjoying myself, for sure, but this is Championship level and I am happy to help the team and prove my quality.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



dirtydingusmagee added 13:53 - Mar 8

Played a big part in it, there were a lot of doubters when Walton had to be dropped but soon proved he was up to the task between the jumpers. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 13:56 - Mar 8

Played a big part in it, there were a lot of doubters when Walton had to be dropped but soon proved he was up to the task between the jumpers. -2

mike added 14:10 - Mar 8

He wasn’t dropped!! He was injured!! 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments