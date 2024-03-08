Former Town Striker Wickham Joins Charlton



Former Town striker Connor Wickham has joined League One Charlton Athletic. Wickham, 30, left Cardiff City after a half-season spell in the summer having spent the first half of 2022/23 at Forest Green Rovers. “I’m excited to be here,” Wickham, who came through the Town academy, told the Addicks official website. “It’s a good opportunity for me to work with a good group of lads and a good manager for the last part of the season, so it’s something I’m looking forward to. “Results lately have picked up and it’s going to be a big push until the end of the season.” Manager Nathan Jones, whose side is 14th in League One said: “Connor’s been here for a couple of weeks and we like the human being, so that’s the start. “The experience, physicality and quality he has makes him a really good signing. We’re pleased to have him in and it’ll be interesting to see how much we can get out of him.” Wickham joins on-loan Blues duo Panutche Camara and Freddie Ladapo at the Valley. Meanwhile, another ex-Town striker, Freddie Sears, has left Dagenham & Redbridge by mutual consent having joined the National League side in September following his release by Colchester last summer. Sears, 34, made 23 appearances for the Daggers and scored one goal.

Photo: TWTD



WhoisJimmyJuan added 20:27 - Mar 8

I have such a feeling of sadness following Wickham's career. For a while I really thought he would play for England at full cap level. In hindsight we got a good deal out of Sunderland. But I'd actually rather be looking back and thinking we'd been ripped off because he had 30+ caps for England. All the best for the rest of your career Connor and thanks for the fantastic memories. 3

Karlosfandangal added 21:10 - Mar 8

JimmyJuan



I feel the same and always felt he left Town too early, another couple of seasons playing week in week out would have been more beneficial than warming a bench.



Hindsight is a great thing and if I had been in his shoes I would have done the same thing as he did 1

Edmundo added 21:16 - Mar 8

I don't think ME or SC tried too hard to keep him. We sold so many good Academy products from 2009-2020. The rot was set and has only just started to be treated. 1

bobble added 21:53 - Mar 8

another "big thing" who never was ..... 0

hyperbrit added 00:34 - Mar 9

one of the biggest scams of the ME era ..a classic pump and dump to inflate his value and sell him on ruining his career 0

