Former Town Striker Wickham Joins Charlton
Friday, 8th Mar 2024 20:05
Former Town striker Connor Wickham has joined League One Charlton Athletic.
Wickham, 30, left Cardiff City after a half-season spell in the summer having spent the first half of 2022/23 at Forest Green Rovers.
“I’m excited to be here,” Wickham, who came through the Town academy, told the Addicks official website. “It’s a good opportunity for me to work with a good group of lads and a good manager for the last part of the season, so it’s something I’m looking forward to.
“Results lately have picked up and it’s going to be a big push until the end of the season.”
Manager Nathan Jones, whose side is 14th in League One said: “Connor’s been here for a couple of weeks and we like the human being, so that’s the start.
“The experience, physicality and quality he has makes him a really good signing. We’re pleased to have him in and it’ll be interesting to see how much we can get out of him.”
Wickham joins on-loan Blues duo Panutche Camara and Freddie Ladapo at the Valley.
Meanwhile, another ex-Town striker, Freddie Sears, has left Dagenham & Redbridge by mutual consent having joined the National League side in September following his release by Colchester last summer. Sears, 34, made 23 appearances for the Daggers and scored one goal.
Photo: TWTD
