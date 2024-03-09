Three Changes For Town at Cardiff
Saturday, 9th Mar 2024 12:13
Town have made three changes for this afternoon’s live-on-Sky game at Cardiff City with Harry Clarke, Wes Burns and Jeremy Sarmiento coming into the team (KO 12.30pm).
Clarke replaces Axel Tuanzebe at right-back, Burns comes in for Omari Hutchinson and Sarmiento for Marcus Harness with all three players dropping out of the XI on the bench, alongside Nathan Broadhead, who returns from his thigh injury.
Cardiff make two changes with Emmanouil Siopis coming in for Joe Ralls and Yakou Meite for Diedhiou.
Cardiff City: Horvath, Ng, Goutas, Phillips, Wilson-Esbrand, Siopis, Wintle (c), Turnbull, Bowler, Grant, Meite. Subs: Turner, Romeo, Collins, O’Dowda, Ralls, R Colwill, Tanner, Ashford, Diedhiou.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Moore. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Travis, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Al-Hamadi, Jackson. Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United (Home) by ad_wilkin
Rotherham are stranded at the bottom of the table on 19 points and should be there for the taking in this Tuesday night game at Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Millwall (Away) by ad_wilkin
Valentine's Day at the Den, what could be more romantic that that? That’s Ipswich’s situation on Wednesday as they take on a Lions side trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]