Three Changes For Town at Cardiff

Saturday, 9th Mar 2024 12:13 Town have made three changes for this afternoon’s live-on-Sky game at Cardiff City with Harry Clarke, Wes Burns and Jeremy Sarmiento coming into the team (KO 12.30pm). Clarke replaces Axel Tuanzebe at right-back, Burns comes in for Omari Hutchinson and Sarmiento for Marcus Harness with all three players dropping out of the XI on the bench, alongside Nathan Broadhead, who returns from his thigh injury. Cardiff make two changes with Emmanouil Siopis coming in for Joe Ralls and Yakou Meite for Diedhiou. Cardiff City: Horvath, Ng, Goutas, Phillips, Wilson-Esbrand, Siopis, Wintle (c), Turnbull, Bowler, Grant, Meite. Subs: Turner, Romeo, Collins, O’Dowda, Ralls, R Colwill, Tanner, Ashford, Diedhiou. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Moore. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Travis, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Al-Hamadi, Jackson. Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands).

Monkey_Blue added 12:16 - Mar 9

Surprised at Sarmiento coming in but I trust McKenna has his reasons. He still looks better off the bench at the moment but I guess he’ll only transition to a starter by getting starts. 2

Gdunkdafunk added 12:21 - Mar 9

Hope I'm wrong (as my only way to follow) but not even featured on the BBC site for live commentary? Regardless, I'm sending my support to the team from a gloomy Edinburgh, strong side & hope we do well 0

Gdunkdafunk added 12:24 - Mar 9

Was wrong, BBC are providing txt commentary 0

TimmyH added 12:43 - Mar 9

Rather Axel stayed in the RB slot...better defender than Clarke. 0

