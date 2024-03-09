Bulut: Maybe Our Best Performance of the Season

Saturday, 9th Mar 2024 17:37 Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut felt his team’s display as they came from behind to claim an injury time victory over the Blues was perhaps their best performance of the season. Ryan Wintle and Callum O’Dowda pounced in the 95th and 100th minutes to turn the game around in dramatic fashion, former Bluebirds striker Kieffer Moore having given Town the lead on 79. “I think maybe it was the best performance of the season,” Bulut said. “We have been really well prepared. First of all we had one day less recovery but when we started the game I never felt like we were going to lose. “From the first minute until the end of the game we were pushing and we tried a lot. First half we could lead, we had chances, all the players were fully concentrated. “I never stopped believing that our team can change the game because we started how we finished. “Full concentration, everybody worked really hard. Life is like this, you need to believe something and we believed today that we were going to win this game and we did it. It is amazing.” Bulut’s 10th-placed side have now won four in a row, while they ended a Town run of six victories on the bounce. “Confidence is very important, when you see a few weeks before, our confidence was not good really good,” he reflected. “The players were afraid to make mistakes, which is normal but you can only get it back with fight and trying more things that you didn't try beforehand. “That started here with the 0-0 game against Blackburn. This was the key point to get our confidence back. “The confidence is back and I think the players are in a good way to continue this way. Everybody is working really hard.” Bulut tried to sign Town goalscorer Moore on loan in the summer and in January before the Wales international returned to the Blues and said in his pre-match press conference that “after the game, when we win the game, we can be friends again”. “I have already shook his hand,” Bulut said of the Blues striker. “It was a good goal - but it was not enough today.”

BlueBlood90 added 18:08 - Mar 9

F*****g hell, their fans must’ve had a miserable season if that was their best performance. 1

SickParrot added 18:43 - Mar 9

Cardiff started well and finished very well but for most of the game they mediocre (as were we). It may be their best result though. 0

DavoIPB added 19:42 - Mar 9

Would hate to be a Cardiff fan if that was their best performance. They had a good five minutes in first half and five minutes in injury time apart from that they were dire. We were just as bad though to be fair. 0

