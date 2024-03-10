U18s Lose to Swans

Sunday, 10th Mar 2024 09:36

Town’s U18s were beaten 2-0 by their Swansea City counterparts at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Rohan Davies gave the visitors the lead just ahead of the half-hour mark and Seb Dabrowski added the second in the latter stages.

Meanwhile, Town’s U16s lost 6-1 to AFC Sudbury in the quarter-final of the Veo Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup on Thursday.

U18s: Fleischer, Nkansa-Dwamena, Graham-Alexandrou, Ayoola (Rastrick 58), Curtis (Unadike 72), Towler (c), Boswell, Iorpenda, Mauge, Uzor-Greey (Eldred 58), Adebayo. Subs: Fletcher.





Photo: Blair Ferguson