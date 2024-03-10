Tractor Girls Face Leaders Portsmouth

Sunday, 10th Mar 2024 09:41

Ipswich Town Women are in action away against FAWNL Southern Premier Division leaders Portsmouth at Westleigh Park, Havant this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls, who recorded an impressive 4-1 home victory over Rugby Borough last weekend with Lenna Gunning-Williams nettin twice and Summer Hughes (both pictured) and Elkie Bowyer once each, are currently fourth in the table, 16 points behind Pompey having played a game more.

The Hampshire side, who have won all seven of their home league matches this season, look destined to claim top spot and secure automatic promotion to the Barclays Women’s Championship as they currently sit nine points ahead of Hashtag United in second, although having played a game more than the Essex side.

Town will be out to avenge the back-to-back FAWNL Cup and league defeats to Portsmouth at the AGL Arena just over a month ago when they were on the wrong end of 2-1 and 1-0 scorelines.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 tickets have already been sold for the Tractor Girls’ Portman Road debut on Saturday 23rd March when they take on Chatham Town.

Tickets for the historic game, which will see all four stands open, are available here.









Photo: Ross Halls