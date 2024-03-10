Al-Hamadi Out of Iraq Squad

Sunday, 10th Mar 2024 14:01

Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has reportedly asked to be left out of Iraq’s games during the upcoming international window.

According to IQ PRO, the 22-year-old is feeling some pain from an old injury and has asked to be rested for the World Cup qualifiers against the Philippines in Basra and then in Manila on March 21st and 26th.

Al-Hamadi has previously won 12 senior caps and has scored three international goals.









Photo: TWTD