Town Launch Ticket Resale Trial
Sunday, 10th Mar 2024 15:13
Town have launched a trial of a scheme which will allow season ticket holders who are unable to attend individual matches to resell their seats.
The Blues initially announced that the proposal was under discussion in September as part of its new policy aimed at addressing the reselling of tickets, which had become a major issue in the opening weeks of the season.
The club outlined the idea behind the new initiative: “The platform is being launched with the aim of offering season ticket holders increased flexibility when they are unable to attend matches, increasing the opportunity for supporters to attend games and reducing the number of seats left empty for matches at Portman Road.”
Town’s game against Southampton on Monday 1st April is the first one covered by the scheme with season ticket holders who have club memberships for the current campaign initially those able to resell their seats.
The platform goes live on Monday from 10am with tickets placed on resale and then made available at the club’s discretion for other fans to purchase.
Season ticket holders who successfully sell their ticket will receive a refund of the value of their season ticket for a single match, 1/23rd of the cost of their season ticket, minus a £1 administration fee with payment to a nominated bank account within 10 working days of the game.
Following the initial trial and a subsequent review, Town will look to offer the resale option to all season ticket holders.
A full guide to the platform can be found on the club site.
