The TWTD League Calculator 2023/24

Monday, 11th Mar 2024 11:54

With nine games left to go in the Championship promotion race, give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final matches might pan out.

TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.





Photo: Matchday Images