Moore in Team of the Week

Monday, 11th Mar 2024 12:51

Blues striker Kieffer Moore has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his display against his former club Cardiff City at the weekend.

Moore put Town in front in the 79th minute with his sixth goal in eight starts and one sub appearance since rejoining the club on loan in January from AFC Bournemouth, but the Bluebirds hit back with two injury-time goals to claim the points.

It’s the second time in two weeks that the 31-year-old has been named in the divisional select XI, having been included for his display in the 2-0 win at Plymouth.

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut has been selected as the manager of the Team of the Week.





Photo: Matchday Images