Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Sears Joins Braintree
Monday, 11th Mar 2024 18:41

Ex-Blues striker Freddie Sears has joined National League South Braintree Town.

Sears left his previous club Dagenham & Redbridge last week by mutual consent.

The 34-year-old signed for the Daggers in September following his release by Colchester last summer and scored one goal in 23 appearances while with the National League side.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024