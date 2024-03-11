Sears Joins Braintree

Monday, 11th Mar 2024 18:41 Ex-Blues striker Freddie Sears has joined National League South Braintree Town. Sears left his previous club Dagenham & Redbridge last week by mutual consent. The 34-year-old signed for the Daggers in September following his release by Colchester last summer and scored one goal in 23 appearances while with the National League side.

Photo: Matchday Images



