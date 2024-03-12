U21s Host Bristol City

Tuesday, 12th Mar 2024 09:25

Town’s U21s are in action against Bristol City at Playford Road this morning (KO 11am).

The Blues are currently fifth in Professional Development League Two South with the Robins second bottom, 11 points behind having played a game more.

Town, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, came from behind to win 3-1 at Cardiff City in last week’s match.





Photo: Action Images