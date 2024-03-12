IBC Unveils Plans For Portman Road Aquatics Centre Development

Tuesday, 12th Mar 2024 13:59

Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) has unveiled its plans for a new aquatics centre and its masterplan for the Portman Road area.

The scheme, which was initially announced in July 2022 and has been drawn up in collaboration with Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Town, would see a new aquatics centre - featuring pools, water flumes, a gym and fitness studios, as well as a soft play area and cafe - a hotel and park areas built on the car park behind the Cobbold Stand.

In addition, a multi-storey car park would also be constructed in order to replace the spaces lost due to the new development.

It’s also proposed that Portman Road is rerouted into a curve to facilitate the club’s redevelopment of the Cobbold Stand, which is currently being worked on but is a longer-term rather than immediate priority.

IBC’s Executive will consider the masterplan next week, while the proposals will soon be submitted for planning approval.

“This project is set to become a community jewel, a beacon of how sports, leisure, and communal well-being are valued in Ipswich,” Councillor Neil MacDonald, leader of IBC, said.

“Together, we are not just building facilities; we are building hope, opportunity, and a legacy of communal well-being. As we move forward, the focus shifts to attracting forward-thinking investors who share our vision for a healthier, more vibrant Ipswich.

“This is a journey towards not only revitalising our town but also championing the spirit of our community.

“The council is dedicated to making this vision a reality, ensuring that the benefits of this ambitious project will be enjoyed by both current and future generations of Ipswich residents.”

Town CEO Mark Ashton added: “A significant amount of work has been undertaken at the Portman Road grounds over the last three years, with visible improvements to our home during that time, and we are proud to have an average attendance of nearly 29,000 this season.

“The redevelopment of the Cobbold Stand and an increase in capacity has been part of our long-term masterplan for the stadium and, while it must be stressed no work is imminent, we are pleased to have been able to work with Ipswich Borough Council to identify the required land to make this possible.”

Planning consultants Ingleton Wood give an overview of the project and an interactive public consultation platform on their website.





Photo: DB3 Group

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:24 - Mar 12

bugblatter added 14:47 - Mar 12

Will it be an full-sized (Olympic regs) pool? Calling it an Aquatic Centre, you'd like to hope it would be.

Marcus added 14:49 - Mar 12

I notice a mock up of a potential replacement for the Cobbold Stand

MickMillsTash added 14:52 - Mar 12

Ok its all pretend but That's a big new Cobbold Stand - roof higher than the current north Stand.

Really hope that any new stand has some real architectural wow rather than the bland breeze block crud that has been thrown up at Southampton, Leicester, Doncaster, Middlesboro etc

Put a Suffolk Punch Horse on top of the new stand like the Cockerel at Spurs



Couldn't see the Sir Bobby Statue in the film 0

MyBlueHeaven added 14:52 - Mar 12

@bugblatter - 25m pool. Follow links for plans, more info etc. Seems to be a significant upgrade on Crown Pools but essentially same facilities.

