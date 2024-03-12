Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Carr Extends Aveley Loan
Tuesday, 12th Mar 2024 21:05

Blues youngster Ryan Carr’s loan spell with National League South Aveley has been extended to the end of the season.

Carr, who signed for Town from Carlisle just over a year ago, initially joined the Essex side in February along with Blues right-back Ayyuba Jambang.

The 19-year-old featured for the Town first team in pre-season but is yet to make a senior competitive appearance, although was on the bench for the Carabao Cup ties against Bristol Rovers and Fulham.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024