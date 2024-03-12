Carr Extends Aveley Loan

Tuesday, 12th Mar 2024 21:05

Blues youngster Ryan Carr’s loan spell with National League South Aveley has been extended to the end of the season.

Carr, who signed for Town from Carlisle just over a year ago, initially joined the Essex side in February along with Blues right-back Ayyuba Jambang.

The 19-year-old featured for the Town first team in pre-season but is yet to make a senior competitive appearance, although was on the bench for the Carabao Cup ties against Bristol Rovers and Fulham.





Photo: Matchday Images