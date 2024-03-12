Carr Extends Aveley Loan
Tuesday, 12th Mar 2024 21:05
Blues youngster Ryan Carr’s loan spell with National League South Aveley has been extended to the end of the season.
Carr, who signed for Town from Carlisle just over a year ago, initially joined the Essex side in February along with Blues right-back Ayyuba Jambang.
The 19-year-old featured for the Town first team in pre-season but is yet to make a senior competitive appearance, although was on the bench for the Carabao Cup ties against Bristol Rovers and Fulham.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]