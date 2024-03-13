Trio in Wales Squad

Wednesday, 13th Mar 2024 10:10 Town trio Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns and Kieffer Moore have been named in the Wales squad for the Euro 2024 play-offs later this month. The Welsh, who finished third in their group, take on Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday 21st March. Should they win that tie, they will face either Poland or Estonia five days later for a place in the finals in Germany next summer. Moore has previously won 39 full caps, scoring 12 goals, Broadhead nine, netting twice, and Burns six without opening his international account. They will join up with the squad following Town’s Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road on Saturday. Striker Ali Al-Hamadi has asked not to be included in the Iraq squad for their games due to a minor injury he is carrying, while skipper Sam Morsy was left out of the Egypt party for their matches during the break.

Photo: Reuters



