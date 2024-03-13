Trio in Wales Squad
Wednesday, 13th Mar 2024 10:10
Town trio Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns and Kieffer Moore have been named in the Wales squad for the Euro 2024 play-offs later this month.
The Welsh, who finished third in their group, take on Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday 21st March.
Should they win that tie, they will face either Poland or Estonia five days later for a place in the finals in Germany next summer.
Moore has previously won 39 full caps, scoring 12 goals, Broadhead nine, netting twice, and Burns six without opening his international account.
They will join up with the squad following Town’s Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road on Saturday.
Striker Ali Al-Hamadi has asked not to be included in the Iraq squad for their games due to a minor injury he is carrying, while skipper Sam Morsy was left out of the Egypt party for their matches during the break.
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United (Home) by ad_wilkin
Rotherham are stranded at the bottom of the table on 19 points and should be there for the taking in this Tuesday night game at Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Millwall (Away) by ad_wilkin
Valentine's Day at the Den, what could be more romantic that that? That’s Ipswich’s situation on Wednesday as they take on a Lions side trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]