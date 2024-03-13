Fans Asked For Minute's Applause in Tribute to Inspirational Supporter Matt

Wednesday, 13th Mar 2024 10:59 Family and friends of Town fan Matt Newman, who died from a brain tumour last week aged 47, are asking fellow supporters to pay tribute with a minute’s applause when the clock ticks past the 47-minute mark during Saturday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday. Matt was a Town season ticket holder for 40 years and watched more than 1,200 games home and away with his dad Roger, who took him far and wide to follow Town, including a number of European trips. He was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of just two when he was given days to live by doctors at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital. However, following an operation and intensive radiotherapy, Matt survived but was left with physical disabilities and learning difficulties. Further to this, at the age of 29, he suffered a stroke, which impacted on his health further. Matt’s friends, Frazer Richardson and Andy Thompson, told TWTD: “Despite these serious health issues Matt remained positive and upbeat and his love and dedication to Ipswich Town was at the heart of his life and he followed the team to more than 80 different grounds. “He was a mascot in both 1985 and 1986, and in 1988 raised money for Great Ormond Street by playing a charity game in his back garden with Town players Romeo Zondervan, David Lowe and Neil Woods, which was featured in the club programme and on the local TV news. “He also regularly raised money for Headway, the charity that supports people that have suffered brain injuries, including a sponsored one-mile walk around his beloved Portman Road that he completed without the use of his wheelchair. “It was through his fundraising efforts and his determination to lead a life of achievement despite his health challenges that he was selected by the club in 2016 as a Community Champion and led the team out in the home game against Brighton – one of his proudest moments (pictured top of page). “Matt was loved and will be sadly missed by all that knew him. He was Ipswich Town-obsessed and his love and dedication to the club was such a focal point in his life. The club has unfortunately lost one of its most passionate and inspirational supporters.”



Matt’s family have set up a page in his memory here and ask for donations to be made to two charities that supported Matt throughout his life, Headway Essex and St Helena Hospice in Colchester.

Photo: Contributed



Dennyx4 added 11:23 - Mar 13

Rest in peace, Matt. Once a blue, always a blue. 0

