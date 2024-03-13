Burgess in Australia Squad

Wednesday, 13th Mar 2024 23:14

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in Australia’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon later this month.

The Socceroos take on the Lebanese at the CommBank Stadium in Western Sydney on Thursday 21st March, then face them again at the GIO Stadium in Canberra on Tuesday 26th March.

The qualifier at GIO Stadium will be designated a home game for Lebanon, who have opted to play the match in Australia due to the current circumstances in the Middle East.

Australia are currently top of Group I of Asian qualifying, while Lebanon are second.

Burgess, 28, who has previously won six full caps, will meet up with the squad following Saturday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Earlier today, Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore were included in the Wales squad for their matches during the international break.

Striker Ali Al-Hamadi asked not to be included in the Iraq squad due to a minor injury, while skipper Sam Morsy was left out of the Egypt party for their games.





Photo: Reuters