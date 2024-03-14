Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 33 - Kevin O'Callaghan

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV is now available with star of pitch and silver screen Kevin O’Callaghan the guest.

The winger looks back on his time at Town, his role in Escape to Victory, his spells at Millwall and under Alan Ball with Portsmouth, and a surprise late international call-up for the last of his 21 Republic of Ireland caps by Jack Charlton.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

